Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

