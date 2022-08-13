Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,876,000.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,448 shares of company stock worth $4,966,000 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

