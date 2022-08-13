Ocean Protocol Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $138.29 million and $14.15 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ocean Protocol

OCEAN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

