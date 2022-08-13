Oddz Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $459,064.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002392 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014059 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038058 BTC.
Oddz Coin Profile
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Oddz Coin Trading
