Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target Lowered to $4.75 at Compass Point

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Compass Point to $4.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a mkt outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.75 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 7.72.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Up 29.6 %

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.89. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of 1.62 and a 52-week high of 20.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of 2.62 and a 200 day moving average of 3.96.

Insider Transactions at Offerpad Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

In related news, Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 140,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 1.68 per share, with a total value of 235,803.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,378,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,315,218.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

