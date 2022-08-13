Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$366.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.16 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $109.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average of $121.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.40.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 32.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

