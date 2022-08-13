ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 Stock Up 0.9 %

ONTF opened at $10.29 on Monday. ON24 has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $24.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $482.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at ON24

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. ON24 had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $385,319.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,027.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,513 shares of company stock valued at $479,222 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ON24 by 9.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ON24 by 42.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ON24 by 46.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 98,849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ON24 by 98.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ON24 by 102.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.