OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $64,941.00

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $276,134.29 and approximately $64,941.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002393 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038031 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013941 BTC.
OptionRoom Profile
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
Buying and Selling OptionRoom
