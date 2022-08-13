OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $64,941.00

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $276,134.29 and approximately $64,941.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038031 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013941 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

