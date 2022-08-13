Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.07. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.77.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

