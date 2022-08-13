Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Hits $7.54 on Major Exchanges

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for about $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $15.42 million and approximately $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,441.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io.

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

