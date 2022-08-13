Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 277,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.8 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

About Orbia Advance

(Get Rating)

See Also

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.