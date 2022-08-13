Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 277,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.8 days.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.
About Orbia Advance
