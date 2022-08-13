Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.18 million.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 0.9 %

OFIX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. 76,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,676. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $454.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

About Orthofix Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.7% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 62.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

