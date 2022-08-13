Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.18 million.
Orthofix Medical Stock Down 0.9 %
OFIX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. 76,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,676. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $454.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical
About Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.