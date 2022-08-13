Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Cowen

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 10.7 %

PACB opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 11.50. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after buying an additional 3,328,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after buying an additional 3,103,297 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,206,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,854,000 after buying an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,021,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

