PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Up 98.6% in July

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PainReform Stock Performance

Shares of PRFX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,998. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. PainReform has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.47.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PainReform

About PainReform

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PainReform Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PRFX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

