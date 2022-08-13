Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $10.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $526.88. 836,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,360. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.38, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

