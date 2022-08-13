Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Paltalk Price Performance
Paltalk stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. Paltalk has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $17.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -0.38.
Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Paltalk
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paltalk
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paltalk stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Paltalk as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.
Paltalk Company Profile
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paltalk (PALT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.