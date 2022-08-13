Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Paltalk Price Performance

Paltalk stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. Paltalk has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $17.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -0.38.

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Paltalk

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paltalk

In other news, CEO Jason Katz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 605,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paltalk stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Paltalk as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

