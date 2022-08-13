PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Cap Tops $729.77 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $729.77 million and $43.88 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.44 or 0.00018139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,459.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004111 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063517 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 322,626,428 coins and its circulating supply is 164,485,382 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

