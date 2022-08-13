Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Down 61.3% in July

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PRXXF remained flat at $17.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. Paradox Interactive AB has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRXXF. DNB Markets began coverage on Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from SEK 176 to SEK 158 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Paradox Interactive AB (publ)

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

