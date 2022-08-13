Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.25.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Stock Down 6.0 %

Park Lawn stock opened at C$30.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$28.70 and a 52 week high of C$42.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$101.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.8800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

About Park Lawn

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.