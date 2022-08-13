Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $308.00 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

