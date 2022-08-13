Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTNR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a 3,000.00 target price on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Partner Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.76. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partner Communications

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

