Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target (up from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$14.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.26. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$7.61 and a one year high of C$17.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.64.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

About Pason Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.