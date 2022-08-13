Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 291,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Pathward Financial stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $26,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $387,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $436,228 and have sold 2,250 shares worth $85,598. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

