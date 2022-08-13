Pax Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $945.35 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $945.35 million and $5.65 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00059648 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000185 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.