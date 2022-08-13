Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX) Director Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard Purchases 555,000 Shares

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) Director Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard purchased 555,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$19,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,610,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,367.99.

Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 12th, Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard acquired 100,000 shares of Pelangio Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$3,000.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard acquired 200,000 shares of Pelangio Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Down 12.5 %

CVE:PX opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. Pelangio Exploration Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

