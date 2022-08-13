PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Short Interest Up 58.6% in July

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PEPL stock remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Get PepperLime Health Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of PepperLime Health Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEPL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,094,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $987,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $7,203,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,383,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.