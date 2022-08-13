Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.00 million-$233.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.61 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.04. The company had a trading volume of 227,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,593. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Perficient by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth about $880,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 37.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth about $695,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

