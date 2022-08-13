Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PESI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 99.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Down 5.0 %
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
