Phala Network Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Phala Network has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala Network has a market cap of $36.72 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,418.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00128178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063626 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Buying and Selling Phala Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

