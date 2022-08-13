Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 302.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,511 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $56.34 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.