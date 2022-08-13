Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,328,562 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,328,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.19% of OPKO Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,047,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 21.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 366,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 63,683 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 29.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,956,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,030,829.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 240,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,857,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,445,209.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,956,694 shares in the company, valued at $451,030,829.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,390,000 shares of company stock worth $3,514,100. Insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

