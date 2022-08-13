Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,840 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,567,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,067,000 after buying an additional 174,509 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Price Performance

KBA stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.

