Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $10.24 Million Position in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,125 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 14.75% of SILVERspac worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLVR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SILVERspac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,067,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in SILVERspac in the fourth quarter valued at $12,063,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SILVERspac during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,059,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SILVERspac in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SILVERspac in the 4th quarter valued at $23,933,000.

SILVERspac Stock Down 0.1 %

SLVR opened at $9.73 on Friday. SILVERspac Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67.

SILVERspac Company Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

