Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 595,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Glass Houses Acquisition were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLHA. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glass Houses Acquisition by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Glass Houses Acquisition by 419.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,854,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,600 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Glass Houses Acquisition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 837,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Glass Houses Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GLHA opened at $9.82 on Friday. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Glass Houses Acquisition Company Profile

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

