Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,502 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.