Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,068,092 Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) by 391.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,341,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068,092 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of DarioHealth worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its position in DarioHealth by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,489,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen raised their target price on DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

DRIO opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. DarioHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 311.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

