Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Humana by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Humana by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $496.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $497.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $468.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

