PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNI. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PNI stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

