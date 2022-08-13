Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,241 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.35.

Insider Activity

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,835 shares of company stock worth $1,915,277. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PXD opened at $232.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.37 and a 200-day moving average of $239.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

