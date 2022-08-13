PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Shares of AGS opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.26.
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
