pNetwork Market Cap Reaches $19.19 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $19.19 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001358 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, pNetwork has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pNetwork alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,490.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00128348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00063229 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 57,503,349 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.