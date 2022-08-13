pNetwork (PNT) Tops One Day Volume of $1.77 Million

pNetwork (PNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001377 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. pNetwork has a market cap of $19.34 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,417.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00065037 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 57,495,828 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official website is p.network.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

