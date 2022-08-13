PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 542,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 8,715.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 62,143 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 607.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 40,819 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

