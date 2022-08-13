PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 542,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,033. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 63.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

