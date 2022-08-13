Polkadex Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $428,777.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $2.17 or 0.00008835 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $16.20 million and approximately $428,777.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002391 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001563 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014151 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038141 BTC.
About Polkadex
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
Buying and Selling Polkadex
