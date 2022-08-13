Polker Hits 1-Day Volume of $236,863.00 (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. Polker has a market capitalization of $787,902.81 and $236,863.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polker has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

