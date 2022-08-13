Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market worldwide. The company also manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. It primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including iron dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.
