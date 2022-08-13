Portion Trading Down 19.9% This Week (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Portion has a total market cap of $607,856.31 and $86.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Portion has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Portion Coin Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

