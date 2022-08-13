PotCoin (POT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,318.00

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $784,203.12 and approximately $2,318.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,601.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.55 or 0.08078849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00175731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00262842 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.00683618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00586611 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005514 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,684,258 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

