Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PWCDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $35.64.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

